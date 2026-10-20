Nearly all parish priests in the Archdiocese of Detroit will receive new assignments in the summer of 2027 as part of a major restructuring, Archbishop Edward Weisenburger announced on Monday, October 19.

Nine priests will be exempt from the reassignment process, including four newly ordained priests and five pastors who received new assignments and moved in 2026, the archbishop said.

“Our priests have been informed of the broad reassignment process that will take place next July, and have been asked to begin planning for a smooth transition,” Archbishop Weisenburger said.