A priest in Ecuador was killed during Mass after a crucifix fell from a wall and struck him on the head, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced on Sunday, October 18.

“We regret to inform you that our beloved Fr Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR, who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the House of the Father to enjoy His presence and glory,” the archdiocese said in a Facebook post.

“The Archdiocese of Guayaquil joins in prayer for the eternal rest of his soul and expresses its solidarity and affection to the Redemptorist family, his relatives, and friends. Rest in peace,” it added.