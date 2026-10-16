Retired Cardinal Timothy Dolan delivered the keynote address at the 81st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Dinner in New York City on Thursday, October 15, joking about his retirement as the event raised $6.4 million for vulnerable women and children.

The annual fundraiser, widely known as the Al Smith Dinner, supports charitable initiatives for women and children through the Archdiocese of New York. It is named after former New York governor Al Smith, a Democrat who became the first Catholic to be nominated for president by a major US political party.