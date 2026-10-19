A prominent exorcist priest has agreed to a year-long break from public speaking and interviews at the request of the Archbishop of Denver, the archdiocese announced on Monday, October 19.

“Archbishop [James] Golka recently met with Fr Chad Ripperger to discuss his ministry and his community, the Society of the Most Sorrowful Mother. During that conversation, the Archbishop asked Fr Ripperger to consider a one-year fast from public speaking and interviews. The time will allow him to devote himself to the Society and to the people it serves,” the archdiocese said in a statement provided to the Catholic Herald.