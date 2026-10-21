Indianapolis, Indiana, will host the National Eucharistic Congress again in 2029, organisers announced on Wednesday, October 21.

“When I look back on the journey that brought us to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, I am in awe at what the Lord did to bring us to 2024 and what he continues to do,” Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chairman of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., said in a press release.

“Today, I am filled with gratitude and excitement to announce that Indianapolis will once again host the National Eucharistic Congress in 2029,” he added.