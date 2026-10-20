According to the newest dossier compiled by the Pontifical Mission Societies, the Catholic Church is growing in size on every continent, though the outlook for her clergy continues to decline.

The most recent annual figures document that there are over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide (1,422,144,000 to be precise) out of a total population of 7.9 billion. Such a total is a growth of over 16.6 million from the previous year, which saw 1.39 billion Catholics out of the global population. Fides News Agency, the news arm of the Pontifical Mission Societies, noted that the population figures are from June 30, 2024, whilst all the other figures are dated up to December 31, 2024.