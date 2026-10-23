The bishops of North Dakota issued a statement on Friday urging Catholics to vote in favour of a ballot measure that would change the threshold for amending the state constitution, in an unusual move in support of a measure that does not, in itself, have objective moral content.

“We support Measure 1 because it will promote the common good, protect the integrity of our state Constitution, and help preserve North Dakota’s pro-life laws,” said the statement, signed by Bishops John Folda of Fargo and David Kagan of Bismarck.