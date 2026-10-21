Pope Leo XIV has appointed a Scottish Catholic theologian and lay Dominican to the International Theological Commission, the body which advises the Vatican on important questions of Catholic doctrine and theology.

Dr Sara Parvis, a senior lecturer in patristics at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Divinity, is among 24 new members appointed for the Commission’s five-year term from 2026 to 2031.

Established by Pope Paul VI in 1969, the International Theological Commission assists the Holy See, particularly the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, in examining theological and doctrinal questions. Its new membership comprises 30 theologians from around the world, including eight women.