Pope Leo XIV’s doctors confirmed on Wednesday that he will not need further treatment for lung adenocarcinoma following surgery last week. Also on Wednesday, the Pope returned to public appearances, appearing in St Peter’s Square in the Popemobile.

Pope Leo’s recovery has, by all accounts, been going very well. He is expected to continue with the rest of the year’s schedule as planned.

A new senior Vatican official has reaffirmed her previous push for female deacons, saying that women “hear the call to priesthood”. Sister Mary Barron OLA, a native of Ireland, the adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization and president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, speaking at a press conference, said “we tend to look at it from the question of ‘can women be ordained in the church today’ and I think we have to look at the question very much from the spirit.”