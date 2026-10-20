Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, joined Christian and Jewish representatives in London on Sunday, October 18, for a gathering devoted to prayer for peace amid continuing religious tensions and conflict around the world.

The event, entitled ‘In Prayer for Peace’, took place at Westminster Cathedral Hall on the second day of the cardinal’s visit to Britain. Representatives of the Armenian Orthodox, Syrian Christian, Anglican, Methodist, United Reformed, Pentecostal, Salvation Army and Evangelical traditions attended alongside Jewish representatives.