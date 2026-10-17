Pope Leo XIV is recovering after surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his right lung, while Catholic leaders in the United States and abroad have addressed the upcoming midterm elections, a military execution and a school shooting in Oregon.

Pope Leo XIV recovering after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV is reportedly recovering well after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous nodule from his right lung.

Doctors removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung in a procedure that reportedly proceeded as expected, without complications. The nodule was discovered during routine medical examinations, and doctors had suspected it was cancerous before the operation.