The Pope has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in the city of Oleshky, just three days after directly raising the matter with Russian President Putin.

Late on Monday afternoon, Leo XIV spoke with Zelensky over the phone, to discuss “the grave situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region”. According to details provided by the Vatican, Leo informed Zelensky about the request he had made on Friday to President Putin, calling for “a humanitarian ceasefire”.