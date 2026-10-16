Pope Leo XIV spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, urging a ceasefire to enable delivery of food and medicine and noting the Holy See’s efforts to promote dialogue and peace.

In his second phone conversation with Russia’s president, Pope Leo spoke this time from his recovery room at the Gemelli Hospital. According to the Vatican, during the conversation between the two men, Leo “expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region.”