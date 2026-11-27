Pope Francis’s longtime ghostwriter has stated that the reason Francis famously never returned to his native Argentina was due to alleged attacks planned against him.

After arriving to Rome for the March 2013 conclave, Jorge Mario Bergoglio never made his way back to Argentina. The question of a potential visit was often put to him in the various press conferences and interviews he granted, especially by South American journalists all keen to know if the pope intended to make a home visit.

Leo XIV’s trip to Argentina earlier this month was viewed by many as a healing of the unspoken insult inflicted by Francis not visiting his homeland as pope, especially after Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI made repeated trips to their respective countries.