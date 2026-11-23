A highly respected Dominican Friar has been appointed as the new theologian to the papal household, replacing the priest who held the role for over twenty years.

Father Serge-Thomas Bonino O.P. was appointed by Leo XIV to serve as theologian to the papal household, as announced by the Vatican on November 21. Aged 65, the French Dominican replaces Father Wojciech Giertych who had served under three popes since he assumed the post in 2005.

Bonino is a widely respected Thomist and his appointment to the role has been warmly welcomed by both his fellow Dominicans and Catholics further afield.