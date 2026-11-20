The former prefect of the Vatican’s doctrine office has warned that the Church is in danger of abandoning its mission, as evidenced by Synods which use consultations to decide Magisterial teaching.

Delivering a speech in the Catholic University of Lublin, Cardinal Gerhard Müller issued a strident critique of certain attempts in the Church to argue that the Holy Spirit is the inspiration behind a multitude of collective consultation meetings.

“The mystery of the Church of Christ cannot be understood solely in terms of sociological, political, and psychological categories, nor can it be confused with an earthly welfare organization or any NGO,” the German cardinal noted.