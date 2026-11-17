Pope Leo has ruled out changing Pope Francis’s restrictions on the traditional Mass, while also downplaying the possibility of married priests saying the topic is one of “polarisation”.

Conducting the customary in-flight press conference on his way back to Rome from Lima, Leo XIV fielded questions on a number of topics, beginning with the recently concluded South American trip and then moving to wider issues in the Church, such as married clergy, new cardinals and the traditional Mass.

Latin Mass future