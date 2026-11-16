Batting aside concerns about his health and the impact of the arduous schedule of his Peruvian stay, Leo took five flights over the weekend, visiting his old diocese, the mountains and the jungle regions of Peru.

The time spent in Chiclayo and in the mountain town of Santa Cruz – where he used to visit often as diocesan bishop – has clearly been the chief motivation for the Pope in making the entire South American voyage. Whilst visibly enlivened throughout the past days in Uruguay and Argentina, it was in Peru and Chiclayo especially that the Pope’s joyous demeanour grew to new levels, as did the reception he enjoyed.