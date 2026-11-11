The Pontiff delivered a rousing address to around one million young people in Buenos Aires on Tuesday before celebrating his final Mass in Argentina on Wednesday morning for a crowd of over two million.

If Argentina was to be merely the precursor to the longest stop on the South American tour – Peru – then it has delivered a reception for the Pope far beyond such an expectation. Having already seen 2.5 million people attend his Mass on Monday, Leo was welcomed by one million young people in Buenos Aires last night, as he addressed a prayer vigil in the city.