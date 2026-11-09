As Pope Leo arrived in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires, a series of posters lined the main street, calling for him to remove Cardinal Victor Manual Fernández from office.

On Sunday afternoon, images began to appear on social media documenting a poster campaign targeting Fernández throughout the streets of his homeland’s capital city. The posters called on Pope Leo to remove the cardinal from office “for the good of the Church”.

A scannable QR code linked to a well-known video of Fernández delivering a homily in La Plata cathedral in March 2023. During the homily, the then-archbishop stated that Pope Francis was “helping us to be free from those patterns” of moral laws, which prohibit Catholics in a state of mortal sin from receiving Holy Communion.