Communion, inculturation, “Sinicization” and dialogue were the watchwords at a high-profile conference in Rome today, marking the 100th anniversary of the consecration of the first Chinese bishops.

The Church continues in her mission praying that God “will guard the treasure of ecclesial communion, a fruitful source of goodness and peace for all.” Such were the closing words of Leo XIV’s video message to a conference held at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome on Thursday.

Entitled “The Face of the Universal Church in China: 100 Years Since the Consecration of the First Chinese Bishops,” the conference recalled Pope Pius XI’s consecration of six Chinese bishops in 1926, who had travelled to Rome to receive their episcopal orders at the hands of the pope.