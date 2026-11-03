The chairman of the German bishops’ conference has given yet another suggestion that the synodal approach pursued in Germany is having to slowly change path under Leo XIV.

Bishop Heiner Wilmer of the Diocese of Münster has been one of the German Synodal Way’s key advocates throughout its existence. Now also serving as chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), he is crucially involved in negotiations with the Holy See regarding the impact of the Synodal Way and its legacy, especially the highly controversial Synodal Conference.