Controversy is brewing after a large group of Catholic nuns participated in a Buddhist meditation ceremony, whilst visiting a Buddhist monastery in Vietnam.

On October 26, close to 100 nuns visited the Minh Dang Quang Buddhist Monastery in Hanoi, to take part in what was described as a “study visit”. During their time at the monastery, the nuns joined in a guided Buddhist meditation session and received instruction about the Buddhist beliefs.

Information shared by the monastery stated that the nuns learned about Buddhist teachings “in a spirit of harmony, openness, and mutual respect among religious traditions”.