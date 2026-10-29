Aiming to close the debate surrounding the controversies and restrictions faced by the Latin Mass pilgrimage in Rome, the president of the organising body has presented full background details, whilst other sources have published letters corroborating communication with the Vatican.

As the Catholic Herald has reported, the past weekend’s Ad Petri Sedem pilgrimage was met with unusual restrictions from the Vatican prohibiting the pilgrimage’s customary Mass in St. Peter’s or even the procession into the basilica as a pilgrimage body, as has been the norm in previous years.