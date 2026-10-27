Pope Leo will travel to South America in November as planned, according to information released by his doctors on Monday.

The Pontiff will undertake his November 6 – 17 journey to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru as had been originally planned and without any changes to the schedule. Such was the announcement delivered by the Holy See Press Office late on Monday afternoon, in a lengthy statement approved by the Pope’s medical team.

Now two weeks on from his surgery to remove cancerous tissue from his lung, the Pope continues to make good recovery, the Vatican stated. He has “gradually resumed his activities, adjusting his daily schedule in consultation with his doctors to prioritise his recovery while continuing to fulfil the responsibilities of his ministry.”