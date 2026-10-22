A newly published Vatican document examines the question of handing on the Faith in an “epochal change”, drawing from the suggestions of the global episcopate and recent popes to provide a non-exhaustive list of “concrete paths” for proclaiming the Gospel.

“Venite ad me – Considerations on the Transmission of the Faith in an Epochal Change,” was published by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) on October 22, having been anticipated by the Catholic Herald earlier this month. The text is the result of a direct request by Pope Francis, who asked for such a document during his “last days”, in order to “stimulate discussion and reflection in the community”.