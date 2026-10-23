Members of the Irish Synodal Assembly have voted for women to be ordained as deacons, marking the conclusion of a synodal process which has lasted for over five years.

On October 17, the 300–plus delegates of the Irish National Synodal Assembly voted on the 35 proposals put forward in a working document. Dealing with issues regarding the Church’s life, organisation and teaching, the proposals varied in terms of their approval rate, though only one proposal received an outright majority rejection of not being recommended.