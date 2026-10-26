Members of the organising body have issued clarifications about the annual Latin Mass pilgrimage to Rome this weekend, after news of the restrictions it faced from the Vatican garnered widespread traction.

As has been the annual tradition for the past 15 years, this last weekend in October saw devotees of the traditional Mass descend upon the Eternal City for a three-day pilgrimage of great significance for the traditional communities and lay faithful. The Ad Petri Sedem pilgrimage sees thousands of Catholics partake in a number of liturgies across the city, with a highlight normally being the procession to the Vatican and Mass inside the basilica of St. Peter’s.