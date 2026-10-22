The Holy See is again examining a priest accused of abusing young boys at a pre-seminary on Vatican grounds, in a case which has been mired with twists and gritty details.

Father Gabriele Martinelli’s affair is once more before the eyes of the Vatican’s legal system, as the City State’s Court of Cassation overturned the 2024 ruling which had sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

His jail term was for the crime of “corruption of a minor” and concerned offences committed between August 9, 2008 and March 19, 2009.