Led by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the annual traditional Mass pilgrimage to Rome was marked by particular opposition this year, as the Secretariat of State intervened to prevent use of the Vatican for pilgrimage events.

Now in its 15th year, the Ad Petri Sedem (formerly Summorum Pontificum) pilgrimage draws Catholics to Rome from all across the globe, united by a love of the papacy and the traditional Mass. Faithful numbering over 1,000 descended on Rome this year, partaking in the three-day pilgrimage across different churches and basilicas in the Eternal City.