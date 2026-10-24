If a week is a long time in politics, it can also be an immensely busy time in the Vatican. Not to say that the bureaucratic machine speeds up to work at a professional or industrious rate, but rather that despite the sedate pace of the Roman Curia, much activity can nevertheless proliferate.

This time last week, the Church was watching and waiting for the results of Pope Leo’s recovery from his lung cancer surgery. Seven days later, the Pontiff is back in the Vatican continuing his daily duties almost as if his brief hospital stay had never taken place.