Addressing the annual Assisi peace meeting at its 40th anniversary, Pope Leo XIV attested that there can be no possibility of a holy war and urged the “spirit of Assisi” be the “path of prayer”.

Delivering a precisely worded message today, Leo XIV decried what he described as the “troubling revival of war as an instrument of international politics”. His comments came on the final day of the conference “Unarmed and Disarming Peace: The International Meeting for Peace in Assisi,” which is the successor of the 1986 Assisi meeting convened by Pope St John Paul II.