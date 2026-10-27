One week after publishing his latest text regarding the transmission of the faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández has commented that neither progressives nor conservatives are interested in the document.

On October 22, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) published its latest work, “Venite ad me – Considerations on the Transmission of the Faith in an Epochal Change.” The text is the result of considerations offered by diocesan bishops and bishops’ conferences, in response to a survey distributed by the DDF. As for the motivation behind the document, that is attributed to Pope Francis, who tasked Fernández’s office to compile such a text in order to stimulate discussion.