The Vatican’s liturgy office has published details of a recent ad limina meeting, in which it described the wearing of chapel veils and receiving Communion kneeling as a source of “division and confusion”.

Details provided by the Dicastery for Divine Worship regarding the ad limina meeting with bishops of Panama have garnered considerable attention. A summary of the discussions was published by the Dicastery, recounting the matters addressed during the meeting which forms a normal part of an ad limina visit.