The vocal Norwegian bishop preparing to open the canonisation cause of Sigrid Undset, has outlined his episcopal duty as being “to proclaim the faith of the Church”.

A canon lawyer and former official in the Holy See’s diplomatic service, Bishop Fredrik Hansen was appointed as coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Oslo in November 2024, becoming the ordinary of the see in July last year. His experience of the Holy See’s foreign policy, along with his first-hand knowledge of the Norwegian bishops’ conference from his time as secretary, gives him rare experience as he undertakes the task of leading a diocese.