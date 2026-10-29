Father James Martin’s LGBT organisation Outreach has published a prayer styled as a “Confiteor for LGBTQ Catholics” which invokes the assistance of “queer saints”.

A woman in an openly same-sex relationship has penned the first of a new series of articles examining the Catholic liturgy and its connection to “LGBTQ life”. Writing for “Outreach” – an LGBT organisation established by Fr Martin SJ in 2022 – Ariell Watson Simon delved into the Confiteor and examined its relationship to her homosexual lifestyle and identity.