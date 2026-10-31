Peace in Assisi and liturgical rumblings in Rome formed the major aspects of Leo’s last full week in the Vatican before heading to South America next Friday.

Leo was not present at the annual Ad Petri Sedem pilgrimage last weekend, but nevertheless it has become one of the greatest talking points in Rome in recent days. The Latin Mass pilgrimage is held every year on the more ancient feast of Christ the King and sees pilgrims attend a series of liturgies around Rome, normally including St Peter’s Basilica in that mix.