Priests were ordained for a traditional order in France this weekend, after waiting several years to receive confirmation from the Vatican that they would be able to offer the traditional Mass despite the restrictions of Traditionis Custodes.

In a ceremony held in the Benedictine Abbey of Notre-Dame de Triors, four new priests were ordained for the Society of the Missionaries of Divine Mercy (SMDM) by Bishop François Touvet on October 31. The ordination was attended by numerous abbots of the traditional Benedictine Community in France, including those of Fontgombault, Le Barroux, Sainte-Marie de La Garde and Randol.