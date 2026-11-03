The former head of the German bishops has publicly rebuked Pope Leo, after the Pope shied away from saying that the Catholic Church had a systemic problem with sexual abuse.

Bishop Georg Bätzing of the German Diocese of Limburg has declared he found recent comments by the Pontiff to be “troubling” and “highly problematic”.

“Does he [Leo] acknowledge that not only individual persons and organisations, but also specific structures within the Catholic Church have facilitated abuse and its cover-up?,” the bishop asked.