The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter has recorded a record year of ordinations, along with now counting over 600 members for the Latin Mass order.

As with every November 1, All Saints day marked the annual release of statistics for the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP), the priestly society dedicated to the traditional Mass which was founded in 1988.

Some 25 new priests were ordained for the Fraternity in 2026, following completion of their training in one of the two seminaries the FSSP operates: in Germany and in North America.