A revision of the German translation of the Missal will feature “inclusive” language, as the bishops of the German-speaking nations warned about using “strongly masculine images of God”.

Running until June 2027, a consultation has opened regarding revisions to the translation of the Missal used for the Novus Ordo in German speaking nations. Suggestions, along with explanations for them, are being accepted from “experts and those engaged in pastoral ministry”.

As announced by the German Bishops Conference (DBK), the alteration is intended to be “a moderate revision of texts from the existing Missal.” They aim to do so without returning to the Latin texts in order to retranslate the liturgical formula.