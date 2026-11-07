Landing in Uruguay on Friday evening at the start of his South American tour, Leo began the gruelling schedule without delay, delivering poignant speeches to the country’s political establishment and the local clergy.

Fresh from stepping off the 14-hour flight from Rome to Montevideo, Leo XIV wasted no time in beginning the many official meetings which form his three-nation South American voyage. Welcomed at the airport by President Yamandú Orsi, the Pope made his way to Montevideo’s Plaza Independencia for the customary first speech of a papal trip – the address to politicians, diplomats and the civil authorities.