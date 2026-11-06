Sri Lanka’s highly respected Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has opined that the loss of Catholicism in the West is in part due a “a theological revolution that swept away the strong pillars of Catholic theology.”

The decline of the practice of Catholicism in countries that formerly were the stronghold of Western Christendom is well documented by annual statistics issued by the Vatican. Though the most recent figures document a rise in the global number of Catholics, Europe is shown to be stagnating, especially when it comes to vocations.