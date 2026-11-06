A prominent association of Marian theologians has written to the Vatican seeking clarifications and answers to the “serious Mariological issues” contained within Mater Populi Fidelis text, which was released one year ago.

On November 5, the International Marian Association (IMA) issued a renewed appeal to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), seeking a response to several issues they made last year regarding the Dicastery’s Mater Populi Fidelis. Published by veteran Vaticanist Edward Pentin, the letter calls on DDF Prefect Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández to respond to their letter of December 4, 2025 in which they stated Mater Populi Fidelis “appears to be an anti-development of doctrine.”