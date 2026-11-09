Arriving in Argentina, Leo XIV devoted his first speech to the promotion of the common good, referencing the nation’s religious heritage and the link he has to the country via Pope Francis.

Addressing the assembled politicians in the Palacio Libertad, Leo told them that “I have come as the Successor of the Apostle Peter and, therefore, as a Pastor.” He had just been given a striking reception by President Javier Milei after landing in Buenos Aires on Sunday afternoon, having thus concluded his visit to Uruguay. After the formal welcome ceremony, Leo took to the stage alongside Milei in the Palacio, where they both delivered speeches from the pulpit.