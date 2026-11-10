The Pontiff has been greeted by crowds numbering in the millions as he has made his way through Argentina, meeting with ecumenical leaders on Monday night before offering Mass on Tuesday in Córdoba, where Pope Francis lived for six years.

Continuing his demanding South American tour, Leo XIV delivered a speech on Monday for an ecumenical gathering in Buenos Aires before celebrating Vespers slightly further south in the cathedral.

Standing before the assembled dignitaries and religious representatives, Leo made an appeal that the various creeds represented work to protect “human dignity” and to have religious be both “expressions” of human freedom and areas in which “to cultivate hope”.