Cardinal Joseph Zen has called on Pope Leo to fire Cardinals Victor Manuel Fernández, Mario Grech and Jean-Claude Hollerich, as he issued a robust criticism of the Synod on Synodality and its accompanying work.

The respected emeritus of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, made his appeal to the Pope in the context a wide-ranging assessment of the Synod on Synodality on Monday, in which he attested that Pope Francis’ alteration of the Synod of Bishops has allowed “confusion” to reign “for years”. Zen lamented that Francis proclaimed “the great validity of the Second Vatican Council” whilst not being “faithful to its decrees.”