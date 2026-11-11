The former president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has called for greater availability of the traditional Mass, saying that “we need to give a little liturgical freedom to everyone.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio has delved into the issue of the liturgy, particularly regarding the traditional Mass and the restrictions currently in force following the 2021 publication of Traditionis Custodes.

Interviewed by Tribune Chretienne, Broglio sought to distance himself from the rationale given by the Vatican for the restrictions: “The traditional Mass – as we call it – has nourished generations. If it still serves a purpose, why not let it be celebrated?”