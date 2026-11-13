The Pope returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo today, receiving a notably impressive welcome throughout the streets, before urging his old diocesan faithful to renew their commitment to evangelisation.

Taking an early flight from Lima this morning, Leo began what was arguably the most highly anticipated section of his voyage. With around one million people thronging the roads nearly all the way from the air base at Chiclayo to the site of Leo’s open air Mass near the Pampas de Pimentel, it was clear that Friday’s leg of the South American tour had a unique vibrancy. This was expressed by Leo himself. “What a joy to return to Chiclayo, it’s a blessing for me to be with you again,” he said as he opened his homily.