Revealing some of the inside workings of the recent Amoris Laetitia conference, Bishop Heiner Wilmer has stated that bishops were opposed to condemning pre-marital cohabitation, while noting “differing opinions” on administering Holy Communion to the divorced and ‘re-married’.

Once more, the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) has expressed his own hopes for the Church, in an interview given to the in-house news service of the DBK. Wilmer has led the DBK since February this year and is an advocate of same-sex blessings and the highly controversial Synodal Conference which the DBK are currently seeking Vatican approval for.